Over 90 per cent of promoter stake in Zee pledged: Punit Goenka

Punit Goenka, CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), said on Saturday that over 90 per cent of the promoter holding in the company has been pledged. Goenka was addressing analysts following a disclosure made by VTB Capital on Friday “… in respect of creation of encumbrances over the shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, held by Essel Media Ventures Limited.”

Advertising

There is also a possibility that the promoters of Zee Entertainment may have to sell their entire stake to repay debt.

In a bid to bring down debt, the promoter group is open to selling a majority stake in the flagship company. Goenka also said the promoters’ stake in the company stood at 22 per cent, and that the management was doing everything to repay the outstanding debt of Rs 7,000 crore.

Goenka said, “Even if left with single-digit holding, I will be willing to work with the company if due process allows it.” He did not rule out the possibility of promoters having to sell their entire stake in Zee Entertainment if required to pay lenders.

Advertising

Shares of ZEEL have fallen by nearly 50 per cent since January this year, amid piling debt woes of the Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group. The current outstanding of the Essel Group is at Rs 7,000 crore (loan against shares) while the value of the promoter group’s stake is valued at Rs 5,000 crore. When asked how the Essel Group proposed to reduce the debt given the challenging environment and delay in the sale of non-media assets, Goenka said, “We are looking at all problems. Whatever stake promoters are left with, I am committed to the company. If process allows, I will continue to run the company. We are looking to resolve this in three months.”

Goenka also expressed hope that the lenders would continue to support the management in the long-term interest of the firm.

While some lenders to Essel Group in India may have agreed to a standstill, it is not clear whether VTB Capital has also agreed to a similar arrangement and nor was it clear if its covenants had been breached too. Commenting on the indirect pledge that VTB Capital had on its shares, Goenka said the pledging was not a direct one. But with Sebi’s new norms on such disclosures, Goenka added that these disclosures were made. Interestingly, VTB Capital can invoke and sell shares in ZEEL like some other lenders have done if its covenants are breached, even if maturity was a year away. He did not confirm if the covenants had been breached for VTB Capital.