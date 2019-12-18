Over 2 years into insolvency process: CoC approves NBCC resolution plan for Jaypee Infra

In the latest round of bidding, NBCC and Suraksha Realty had submitted their proposals and that submitted by NBCC received 97.36 per cent votes in the voting concluded on Monday. (File) In the latest round of bidding, NBCC and Suraksha Realty had submitted their proposals and that submitted by NBCC received 97.36 per cent votes in the voting concluded on Monday. (File)

More than two years after Jaypee Infratech went into corporate insolvency resolution process in August 2017, the committee of creditors (CoC) of the beleaguered real estate company has finally approved the resolution plan submitted by state-owned NBCC. While this comes as a big relief to almost 20,000 homebuyers awaiting the delivery of their housing units, as per the resolution plan submitted by NBCC, the project for homebuyers would get completed within the next 3.5 years.

In the latest round of bidding, NBCC and Suraksha Realty had submitted their proposals and that submitted by NBCC received 97.36 per cent votes in the voting concluded on Monday.

In a filing with the BSE, Jaypee Infratech’s Interim Resolution Professional Anuj Jain informed that NBCC got 57.66 per cent vote of homebuyers and 0.13 per cent of fixed deposit holders. The public sector firm got 39.57 per cent votes of lenders out of total 42.21 per cent votes.

While IFCI, which had 1.21 per cent voting rights abstained from voting process, ICICI Bank (1.31 per cent) and SREI Equipment Finance Ltd (0.12 per cent), voted against NBCC’s bid.

Of the 21,781 homebuyers that are part of the CoC, as many as 12,147 flat owners voted on NBCC’s resolution plan — of which 97.02 per cent were in favour. As many as 13 banks, 914 FD holders and 21,781 homebuyers had voting rights in the CoC. After the CoC approval, NBCC’s bid has to be approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Sources said while Suraksha Realty offered Rs 190 crore upfront cash payment to lenders, they also offered 2,320 acres of land in lieu of debt and proposed delay penalty payment of Rs 10 per sq ft per month to homebuyers. It also proposed to complete the project within three years.

By comparison, NBCC offered 1,526 acres of land in lieu of debt to lenders and a penalty payment of Rs 5 per sq ft per month to homebuyers on delay. NBCC proposed to complete project for homebuyers within 3.5 years.

Jaypee Infratech, a subsidiary of crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates, went into insolvency process in August 2017 after NCLT admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.

In the first round of insolvency proceedings conducted last year, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshdeep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders.

The CoC rejected the bids of Suraksha Realty and NBCC in the second round held in May-June this year.

While the matter reached to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and then the apex court, on November 6, the Supreme Court directed completion of Jaypee Infratech’s insolvency process within 90 days and said the revised resolution plan will be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha Realty.

On December 7, the CoC decided to put on vote simultaneously the bids of NBCC (India) Ltd and Suraksha Realty to acquire the bankrupt realty firm. The voting process started on December 10 and ended on December 16.

While homebuyers’ claim amounting to Rs 13,364 crore and lenders’ claim worth Rs 9,783 crore have been admitted, NBCC has proposed to transfer the road asset to lenders but before that it will take a loan of around Rs 2,500 crore against toll revenue to fund construction spend. —With PTI

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App