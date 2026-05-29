Outlook for oil remains extremely vulnerable to geopolitical risks: Reliance Industries Ltd

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani has declined to draw a salary from the company for the sixth straight year. (Reuters)

Reliance Industries Ltd, a leading player in the oil and gas sector, on Thursday said the outlook for oil remains extremely vulnerable to geopolitical, macro-economic and policy risks in FY2026-27.

Global oil demand growth is expected to be sluggish due to higher oil prices and economic slowdown in FY 2026‑27 amid West Asia conflict, RIL said in its annual report. Crude oil has been highly volatile since March this year when the US-Israel conflict started.

“Refinery and oil infrastructure damages which caused product supply losses are likely to take a longer period to recover, resulting in continual volatility in the market,” RIL said. In FY 2026-27, volatile product and feedstock prices, supply disruptions from the West Asia, Government of India directives on SAED, petrochemical feedstock usage and duty exemption on key petrochemical products may weigh on domestic demand and margins, it said.