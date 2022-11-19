Oriental Insurance CMD opts for VRS

Anjan Dey, 58, Chairman and MD, Oriental Insurance Company, has put in his papers by opting for the voluntary retirement scheme. Dey who joined OIC in March 2021 had a tenure of service till November 2023. “Yes, Dey has opted for VRS on health and personal grounds,” said an insurance source. N Ramaswamy, general manager, GIC Re and RR Singh, director & general Manager, OIC, are two top contenders for the OIC top post.

In the process of transparency, the fundamental requisite for corporate governance is accounts, which ensure transparency, clarity and accountability in a company’s financial affairs, she said, adding that accountants must ensure adherence to fair and transparent practices.

She asked chartered accountants to come out with some formulations with which the world can be governed transparently and with sustainability.

Sitharaman said developing sustainability reporting standards is a very important objective.

With technology and Web 3.0 overtaking our lives, the manner in which financial information is gathered, processed and also reported is going to make a big difference, she added.