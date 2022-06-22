scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

Operating profit growth of listed firms decelerated in Q4 of FY22: RBI data

The operating profit of manufacturing companies fell sharply to 7% in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to data from the RBI released for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021–22.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
June 22, 2022 4:36:17 pm
According to RBI data, 2,758 listed private non-financial enterprises' revenues increased by a solid 22.3% (year-on-year) in the fourth quarter of 2021–22. (Photo: File/Representational)

Operating profit growth of listed private companies decelerated across broad sectors in the January-March quarter of 2021-22, on the back of a rise in expenditure, according to RBI data.

The Reserve Bank has released its data on the performance of the private corporate sector during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021-22 drawn from abridged quarterly financial results of 2,758 listed Non-Government Non-Financial (NGNF) companies.

Operating profit of manufacturing companies decelerated sharply to 7% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal as against 70% in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

In the case of companies in the services sector (non-IT), the growth in operating profit slowed to 6.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 compared to 62.5% in the year-ago period.

Best of Express Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
Said-ul-Ajaib: Home to a 14th century Tughlaq chamberlain is now a cafe a...Premium
Said-ul-Ajaib: Home to a 14th century Tughlaq chamberlain is now a cafe a...
More Premium Stories >>

The operating profit in the case of IT firm slowed to 5.9% from 19.7%.

Read |Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and RBI is troubling

RBI data further said sales of 2,758 listed private non-financial companies recorded a healthy growth of 22.3% (year-on-year) in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, compared to 22.8% in the comparable quarter of the previous year.

“Aggregate sales of 1,709 listed private manufacturing companies registered a steady growth (y-o-y) of 24.6% in Q4, 2021-22, driven by high sales growth in petroleum, non-ferrous metals, iron and steel, chemicals and textiles industries,” the RBI said.

Read |Five states need to take steps to stabilise debt levels: RBI

Information Technology (IT) companies continued their move on a growth trajectory with a 20.7% growth in sales during the fourth quarter of 2021-22.

Sales of non-IT services companies expanded by 20.9% (y-o-y) in the January-March period 2021-22, led by steady growth in transport, trade, telecom, hotel, and restaurant sectors.

Despite rising expenditures, manufacturing companies maintained their operating and net profit margins in the fourth quarter of 2021-22 as compared to the previous quarter.

Net profit margin remained stable for IT companies, while for non-IT services companies it remained in negative terrain due to losses recorded by telecom and transport companies, the RBI said.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement