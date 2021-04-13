OneWeb to provide services in Kazakhstan

Bharti group-backed global satellite internet connectivity provider OneWeb on Monday said it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Kazakhstan and other local partners to provide satellite connectivity services in the country. The MoU was signed on the 60th anniversary of first human spaceflight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.

As per the terms of the MoU, OneWeb and the Kazakhstan government will cooperate in areas such as use of the company’s low latency, high throughput satellite connectivity platform to provide broadband.

“The government of Kazakhstan continues to see the importance of bridging the digital divide and enabling the digitization of its economy using innovative and modern satellite technology,” OneWeb executive chairman and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal said.