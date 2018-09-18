Ola to soon launch services in New Zealand, invites private vehicle owners to sign up

Ola said it would offer industry-leading commissions and daily payments to drivers, take note of passenger safety with screened drivers and a 24/7 voice support, options to share details with emergency contacts. Ola said it would offer industry-leading commissions and daily payments to drivers, take note of passenger safety with screened drivers and a 24/7 voice support, options to share details with emergency contacts.

Homegrown ridesharing platform Ola, Tuesday, announced its plans to enter New Zealand. The move, a step forward in Ola’s international expansion plan, will come as tough competition to cab aggregator Uber, already present in the market.

Ola, which already operates in Australia and the United Kingdom, will provide services in Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington. Beginning today, the company is inviting private vehicle owners to learn more about driving and registering with it by visiting drive.olacabs.com to “reap the benefits” of a market low introductory commission rate of 9 per cent.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder and CEO at Ola said the company aims to provide a “fair alternative” in the rideshare space both to passengers and the drivers. “We are the rideshare brand that cares and are looking forward to creating high-quality transport experiences for both passengers and drivers in New Zealand. We invested in understanding the New Zealand customer and devised the right strategy to meet their transport needs,” he said.

“Kiwis have had too little choice when it comes to rideshare. Ola’s arrival will create a compelling experience that puts the quality of rides first. I’m excited to build the local team and business in New Zealand and provide a healthy contribution to the nation’s local mobility infrastructure,” Brian Dewil, Ola’s Country Manager for New Zealand said.

Ola said it would offer industry-leading commissions and daily payments to drivers, take note of passenger safety with screened drivers and a 24/7 voice support, options to share details with emergency contacts.

Founded in 2011 in India, the company boasts of having over 125 million users across the globe. The venture into New Zealand’s market follows Ola’s launch in Australia in February 2018 and the UK in August 2018.

