scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Ola to cut 200 engineering jobs

In a statement on Monday, the company said, “Ola Electric has been increasing its focus on non-software engineering domains with a clear focus on building engineering and R&D capabilities across — vehicle, cell, battery, manufacturing and automation, autonomous engineering streams and others.”

Bhavish Aggarwal CEO, Ola (PTI file)

In a fresh round of layoffs, cab aggregator and electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ola has handed over pink slips to 200 of its staff from its 2,000-strong engineering workforce. Most of these staff were working on developing different aspects of apps. The company termed the move as “a restructuring exercise” to minimise redundancy.

In a statement on Monday, the company said, “Ola Electric has been increasing its focus on non-software engineering domains with a clear focus on building engineering and R&D capabilities across — vehicle, cell, battery, manufacturing and automation, autonomous engineering streams and others.”

“In light of these efforts, the company is centralising operations and is undertaking a restructuring exercise to minimise redundancy and build a strong lateral structure that strengthens relevant roles and functions.”

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company had earlier laid off around 1,000 employees due to the closure of its pre-owned car business Ola Cars and quick commerce unit Ola Dash. Apart from Ola, many other start-ups, mainly in the edtech sector, have been laying off staff since early this year as funding has dried up.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...

Ola said it is looking to increase its engineering talent pool to 5,000 over the next 18 months and therefore certain redundancies need to be minimised. FE

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:30:17 am
Next Story

Efficient data usage by industry, cyber safety: Thrust areas in latest draft law

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement