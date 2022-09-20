Ola to cut 200 engineering jobs

In a fresh round of layoffs, cab aggregator and electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ola has handed over pink slips to 200 of its staff from its 2,000-strong engineering workforce. Most of these staff were working on developing different aspects of apps. The company termed the move as “a restructuring exercise” to minimise redundancy.

In a statement on Monday, the company said, “Ola Electric has been increasing its focus on non-software engineering domains with a clear focus on building engineering and R&D capabilities across — vehicle, cell, battery, manufacturing and automation, autonomous engineering streams and others.”

“In light of these efforts, the company is centralising operations and is undertaking a restructuring exercise to minimise redundancy and build a strong lateral structure that strengthens relevant roles and functions.”

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company had earlier laid off around 1,000 employees due to the closure of its pre-owned car business Ola Cars and quick commerce unit Ola Dash. Apart from Ola, many other start-ups, mainly in the edtech sector, have been laying off staff since early this year as funding has dried up.

Ola said it is looking to increase its engineering talent pool to 5,000 over the next 18 months and therefore certain redundancies need to be minimised. FE