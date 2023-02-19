Ola signs MoU with Tamil Nadu for Rs 7.6k cr investment in EV production

The Tamil Nadu government has signed an MoU with Ola Electric Mobility for the production of four-wheeler electric vehicles and the establishment of a 20 GW battery manufacturing capacity at an investment of Rs 7,614 crore. These activities are expected to provide employment to as many as 3,111 people, according to the official statement.

The MoU was signed days after the state government had announced an ambitious electric vehicle (EV) policy, aimed at attracting investments of up to Rs 50,000 crore and generating 1.5 lakh jobs in the state. The policy was officially released on Tuesday by Chief Minister M K Stalin, who hailed it as a major boost to the EV industry.

V Vishnu, CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu, the nodal investment agency of the state government, told The Indian Express that the on going efforts of the government is to position Tamil Nadu as the EV capital of the country. “We are also taking efforts to decongest productions from Chennai to other places, especially the Hosur belt for its advantages of the location. The Ola will soon start the process of executing the projects they signed,” he said.

Ola subsidiaries, Ola Cell Technologies Pvt Ltd (OCT) and Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd (OET), will be investing a combined total of Rs 7,614 crore, with OCT investing Rs 5114 crore and OET investing Rs 2500 crore over the next five years. The direct employment opportunities of the project will be in SIPCOT Pochampalli, near Bargur in Krishnagiri District. The main attraction of the project, according to the government officials, is enabling a 20 GWh capacity cell manufacturing plant along with the installation of the the installation of an electric 4-wheeler plant with a capacity of 1,40,000 units per year.

The EV policy document highlighted the state’s robust automotive ecosystem, original equipment manufacturers, highly skilled workforce, and research and development capabilities that are well-suited to support the goal of electrifying the vehicular fleets operating in the state.

Together with the execution of investment plans, government policy also develops measures to promote the use of electric vehicles in the state through 100% road tax exemption, demand as well as supply incentives. With newcomers like Ather Electric and Ola Electric setting up their manufacturing facilities in the state, Tamil Nadu has already undergone a transformation into a top EV manufacturing hub.

In addition to the investments being facilitated over the course of the next five years, the Ola unit under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme also means an expansion of Ola’s manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. This is also seen as part of a plan to position the company as a leading electric vehicle (EV) player in the Indian market. In its what is touted as the largest scooter factory in the world, which is situated close to Hosur and Bengaluru, is known for only employing women. The company has already invested Rs 2,400 crore in the state.