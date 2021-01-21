Ola partners Siemens for EV facility

Ola said that at its factory will be powered by the proprietary AI-engine, and will have almost 5,000 robots deployed across various functions.

Ola on Wednesday said that it has partnered with Siemens to build its upcoming electric vehicle manufacturing facility. The scooter manufacturing unit was announced as a part of Ola’s memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government signed last month to invest Rs 2,400 crore towards building the facility.

“The factory will generate almost 10,000 jobs and with an initial capacity of 2 million units a year, it will be the largest scooter manufacturing facility in the world. It will serve as Ola’s global manufacturing hub catering to its customers in India as well as key markets across Europe, UK, Latin America and Australia-New Zealand,” Ola said in a press statement.

Under the partnership, Ola said it will have access to Siemens’ integrated Digital Twin design and manufacturing solutions to digitalise and validate product and production ahead of actual operations. According to Siemens, a production digital twin can help validate how well a manufacturing process will work on the shop floor before anything actually goes into production. By simulating the process using a digital twin and analysing why things are happening using the digital thread, companies are able to create a production methodology that stays efficient under a variety of conditions.

Ola said that at its factory will be powered by the proprietary AI-engine, and will have almost 5,000 robots deployed across various functions. Last May, the mobility company’s EV arm Ola Electric acquired Amsterdam-based Etergo EV — a manufacturer of electric scooters with an aim to launch these vehicles simultaneously across India and several European markets.