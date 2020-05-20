COVID-19 impact: Ola to layoff 1,400 employees as revenues crash 95 per cent

Ola’s cab-hailing smartphone app is seen on a mobile phone in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das) Ola’s cab-hailing smartphone app is seen on a mobile phone in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 29, 2016. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das)

Ola, one of the biggest taxi aggregator in the country, has announced that it is laying off 1,400 its staff as COVID-19 pandemic has sharply hit the revenues of the company.

The revenue of the company has fallen 95 per cent in last two months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, news agency PTI reported citing a note by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

The layoffs of staff are from rides, financial services and food business, the report said.

In his email to the employees, Aggarwal made it clear that the prognosis ahead for the business is “very unclear and uncertain” and the impact of this crisis is “definitely going to be long-drawn for us”.

“The fallout of the virus has been very tough for our industry in particular. Our revenue has come down 95 per cent over the past 2 months. Most importantly, this crisis has affected the livelihoods of millions of our drivers and their families across India and our international geographies,” the Ola CEO said.

