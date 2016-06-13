Ola launches its luxurious ride ‘Ola Lux’ in Delhi NCR

A ride time charge of Rs. two per minute is also applicable. The launch of Ola Lux in Delhi NCR comes close on the heels of its launch in Mumbai. A ride time charge of Rs. two per minute is also applicable. The launch of Ola Lux in Delhi NCR comes close on the heels of its launch in Mumbai.

After a successful launch in Mumbai, Ola, India’s most popular mobile app for transportation brings its newest luxury category ‘Ola Lux’ to Delhi NCR.

The taxi aggregators new feature Ola Lux will offer high end luxury sedans and SUVs like Jaguar, Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Toyota Camry and Fortuner amongst others. The service will be available on the Ola app at a minimum fare of Rs. 200 and just Rs. 19/km.

“We have been constantly innovating to solve for every mobility need of our users, across the country. Delhi NCR is home to several top industrialists, bureaucrats and young professionals alike, who value the luxury experience. Ola Lux brings superior in-cab experience with unmatched style and comfort, at the touch of a button,” said Head of Categories and Chief Marketing Officer at Ola, Raghuvesh Sarup.

He further added that the flexibility of not having to drive in heavy traffic or finding parking space, without compromising on luxury makes Ola Lux a one of its kind offering. Going by the tremendous demand we’ve witnessed in Mumbai, we’re confident that the category will get a fabulous response from users in Delhi-NCR as well.

Ola Lux is currently available in select areas across Delhi NCR. Features like driver details being displayed upfront, SOS button, AutoConnect Wifi, live tracking and seamless payment using Ola Money will continue to be available on Ola Lux.

‘Auto-Connect Wi-Fi’, available on Ola Lux, is a proprietary experience from the company’s ‘Innovation Labs’ and allows users to automatically connect to 4G Wi-Fi in an Ola cab without having to enter credentials every single time.

Also available on Ola Prime, this feature provides users with a one-time authentication on their phones, to use Ola Wi-Fi on their devices without having to key in login credentials and passwords in subsequent rides.

It helps users to stay connected with Ola’s secure network whenever they take a ride. Ola’s auto-connect Wi-Fi has seen tremendous response and acceptance amongst its Prime customers; Ola plans to make it available across all its other categories including Micro, Mini and Auto-rickshaws available on the Ola app.

