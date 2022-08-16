scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Ola Electric to enter EV car segment, eyes first model by 2024

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s fresh announcement comes at a time when the company is under fire for its scooters catching fire, numerous customer complaints, and late deliveries.

Written by Tushar Goenka | Bengaluru |
August 16, 2022 2:41:53 am
Aggarwal said Ola Electric aims to provide a range of electric two-wheelers and electric cars, priced in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. (Representational Image)

Ola Electric on Monday said it plans to foray into the electric car segment, with plans to launch its first model by 2024, setting an ambitious target of selling 1 million such vehicles by 2026-2027. It also announced the launch of the Ola S1 electric two-wheeler, which was initially cancelled.

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s fresh announcement comes at a time when the company is under fire for its scooters catching fire, numerous customer complaints, and late deliveries. Aggarwal said Ola Electric aims to provide a range of electric two-wheelers and electric cars, priced in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

“We definitely have a full roadmap in the works in the car space… We will definitely have cars at the entry price market. We’re starting with a premium car and that comes out in 18 to 24 months,” he said when asked about the company’s plans for electric cars.

He further said, “We are envisioning across all the products (that) we will launch, maybe by 2026 or 2027 we will target a million cars a year by volume”. Aggarwal, however, did not elaborate on how many electric car models the company would have by 2026-2027.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...Premium
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 02:41:53 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

3

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

4

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

5

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

Featured Stories

The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
Job promises, new schemes to RSS founder’s memorial & defence of fede...
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
PM Modi's Independence Day targets: corruption, nepotism
‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’
Rajasthan Dalit boy’s death

‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

Soldier's remains found in Siachen after 38 years

India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still

India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still

Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India

Premium
Revolutionaries PM Modi mentioned in his I-Day speech
Explained

Revolutionaries PM Modi mentioned in his I-Day speech

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Premium
Afghan missions abroad slam Taliban regime, want travel ban back

Afghan missions abroad slam Taliban regime, want travel ban back

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Rewind & Replay

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement