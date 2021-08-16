Ola drives in e-scooter starting at Rs 99,999; deliveries from Oct

Ola Electric on Sunday forayed into the green mobility space with the launch of its first electric scooter, Ola S1, at a price starting from Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The Ola S1 electric scooter would come in two trims — S1 and S1 Pro — carrying a price tag of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively.

“I want to underline that it is going to be the best scooter ever made. It has the best design, performance and technology,” Ola chairman and group executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal told reporters here. With never seen before technology, design and features, the company is looking for a global leadership in the electric two-wheeler segment, he added.

The company will officially open Ola S1 for purchase from September 8, and start deliveries across 1,000 cities and towns in October. Till September 8, the company will keep accepting the bookings at Rs 499, Aggarwal stated. He noted that Ola S1 solves one of the biggest challenges which has hampered the growth of the EV sector in India has been the upfront cost.

“In states with active subsidy grants, Ola S1 will be much more affordable than many petrol scooters. For instance, after state subsidy in Delhi, the S1 would cost just Rs 85,009 whereas in Gujarat it would be only Rs 79,000,” Aggarwal said.

The company has also tied up with banks and financial institutes for an EMI plan starting at Rs 2,999, he added.

The Ola S1 comes with a range of 181 km, a top speed of 115 km per hour and can be fully charged in less than 40 minutes with a fast charger, and around six hours with the portable charger that will come with the scooter and can be installed at homes.

(WITH PTI)