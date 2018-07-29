NTPC’s profit down 1.1% to Rs 2,588 crore on rise in expenses

A signboard of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) is seen outside its office in Mumbai, India, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas A signboard of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) is seen outside its office in Mumbai, India, July 23, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

State-owned power generation company NTPC’s profits slipped in the three months to June by 1.1 per cent to Rs 2,588.14 crore y-o-y due to higher finance costs and depreciation charges. Revenue from operations increased 14 per cent to Rs 22,703.6 crore. NTPC’s coal consumption grew nearly 17 per cent to 43.1 MT in this period. The power generation behemoth spent Rs 1,241.9 crore on employee benefits, a rise of 16 per cent, while finance costs have gone up by 36 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 1,219 crore, it said on Saturday.

Depreciation and amortisation costs have also risen by 18.5 per cent to Rs 1,860.2 crore. Though revenue from power generation increased by 10.32 per cent to Rs 22,839.9 crore in the quarter, revenue from ‘other income’ fell 79 per cent to Rs 136.4 crore y-o-y. NTPC generated 69.2 billion units of electricity in the quarter, registering an increase of 7.5 per cent. Plant load factor (PLF) of NTPC’s coal-based units slipped by a percentage point to 77.9 per cent. However, capacity utilisation of NTPC plants remained much higher than the national average of 63.4 per cent. Plant availability factor—an indicator of how much of the generation capacity is available for commercial production— of NTPC coal power plants slipped by 3 percentage points to 85.9 per cent y-o-y at the end of Q1.

The power company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the quarter was Rs 6,114.9 crore, 17.2 per cent higher than Q1, FY18. The Ebitda margin increased by 60 basis points to 26.9 per cent. The average power tariff at which NTPC sold power during the quarter was Rs 3.36 per unit.

NTPC’s board also approved the proposal to issue non-convertible debentures for raising Rs 12,000 crore. Currently, more than 18.6 giga-watt (GW) of NTPC’s power projects are under construction. It plans to increase its installed capacity to 130 GW by 2030 from its current base of 53.7 GW. It signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bihar government in the quarter to add three more power plants, with a cumulative capacity of 3,470 MW, to its portfolio. It plans to add 5 GW capacity in FY19.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App