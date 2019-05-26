NTPC posts 48.7% jump in Quarter 4 net at Rs 4,350.3 crore

State-owned power firm NTPC on Saturday posted a 48.7 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 4,350.32 crore for the quarter ended March 2019, compared to the year-ago period, mainly on the back of lower expenses. In January-March 2018, the company’s standalone net profit was Rs 2,925.59 crore, a statement by NTPC said.

The company’s total income slipped to Rs 22,545.61 crore in the March quarter from Rs 23,617.83 crore year ago. Expenses fell to Rs 19,008.44 crore in the quarter from Rs 20,229.26 crore a year ago. For 2018-19, standalone net profit rose by 13.60 per cent to Rs 11,749.89 crore compared to Rs 10,343.17 crore in the previous year. For FY19, total income stood at Rs 92,179.56 crore, up from Rs 85,207.95 crore during the preceding fiscal

As against Rs 10,501.50 crore in the previous financial year, consolidated net profit of the firm rose to Rs 12,633.45 crore in 2018-19.

Further, the previous fiscal recorded a total consolidated income of Rs 97,537.34 crore, up from the Rs 89,641.59 in the 2017-18 fiscal.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors of NTPC Ltd has recommended a final dividend for 2018-19 at the rate of 25 per cent of the paid-up share capital — i.e. Rs 2.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each — subject to approval of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to be held in August this year.

The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3.58 per equity share for 2018-19 paid in February 2019.

This is the 26th consecutive year of dividend payment by the company.

The gross power generation of the NTPC Group for the 2018-19 fiscal was 305.90 billion units (BUs) as against 294.27 BUs during the previous financial year.

The average power tariff of the state-owned power firm was Rs 3.38 per unit in the fiscal under review. The company’s plant load factor or capacity utilisation (PLF) of coal based projects dropped to 77.58 per cent in March quarter from 79.03 per cent year ago.

During the 2018-19, the company’s PLF of coal fired power plants also declined to 76.68 per cent from 77.90 per cent in 2017-18. The company’s domestic coal supply increased to 46.94 million tonnes in March quarter from 44.36 million tonnes year ago.

During the last fiscal the company’s domestic coal supplies also increased to 175.05 million tonnes from 168.21 million tonnes.

Coal imports by the company also went up slightly to 0.66 million tonnes in March quarter from 0.10 million tonnes year ago. During the last fiscal, the company’s coal imports also increased to 1.05 million tonnes from 0.32 million tonnes in 2017-18.

The NTPC Group’s total installed capacity has increased to 55,126 mega watt (MW) as on March 31, 2019 from 53,651 MW as on March 31, 2018.

