NSEIT, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSE, on Friday announced acquisition of global cybersecurity company Aujas Networks to further strengthen its cybersecurity offerings. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Advertising

Founded in 2008, Aujas provides information security consulting and IT risk management services with operations in India, the West Asia and North America.

NSEIT provides information technology services to the exchange ecosystem, banking, financial service and insurance and is now growing its offering in the digital, analytics and cybersecurity space.

N Muralidharan, CEO & MD of NSEIT, said: “The combination with Aujas helps us offer next generation cybersecurity services and platforms to address emerging security threats.” FE