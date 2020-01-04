Now, Ratan Tata, trustees move SC against NCLAT judgment on Mistry

The NCLAT Friday said it would pronounce its order on Monday on a plea moved by Registrar of Companies seeking some changes to its judgment reinstating Mistry to the top position at Tata Sons. (File photo) The NCLAT Friday said it would pronounce its order on Monday on a plea moved by Registrar of Companies seeking some changes to its judgment reinstating Mistry to the top position at Tata Sons. (File photo)

After Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, has moved Supreme Court in his personal capacity, challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT’s) decision to reinstate Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons.

Other than Tata, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Tele Services also moved the apex court, challenging certain portions of the judgment. Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Group and an independent director on the Tata Sons board, also moved a petition in the SC in his capacity as the trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust.

Other trustees of both the trusts also moved the court via the same petition

In his plea to the SC, Ratan Tata said the NCLAT’s treatment of Tata Sons as a “two-group company” in its December 18 judgment was wrong in its premise as the Shapoorji Pallonji Group was always an investor and that there had “never been any relationship akin to a partnership”.

The Pallonji group, Tata said in his plea, has always been a financial investor in Tata Sons, and just because there was comity and mutual relationship, it did not indicate the existence of any partnership. The petition by Tata comes a day after Tata Sons moved the SC challenging the NCLAT judgment.

The former executive chairman of Tata Group, in his plea, added Mistry’s removal was not sudden as the relationship between the two had become “discordant” in the months leading up to the latter’s ouster.

“It was strongly felt by the Tata Trusts that he (Mistry) could not provide robust leadership to Tata Sons in future.

Amongst the various fronts where Mistry’s leadership was lacking was his reluctance to timely and meaningfully disassociate himself from his family business after he became the Chairman of Tata Sons and address any conflict in this regard, which was a condition precedent to his appointment as Chairman of Tata Sons,” the plea read.

Meanwhile, the NCLAT Friday said it would pronounce its order on Monday on a plea moved by Registrar of Companies seeking some changes to its judgment reinstating Mistry to the top position at Tata Sons.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App