No bids for over a month: Air India extends deadline for Rs 500-crore loan till Oct 31

The airline, which is in a debt of nearly Rs 55,000 crore has said in the revised tender document that if it receives three bids, it may close the tender process with a two-day notice. The airline, which is in a debt of nearly Rs 55,000 crore has said in the revised tender document that if it receives three bids, it may close the tender process with a two-day notice.

After not receiving a single bid from banks for over a month to raise Rs 500 crore, flag-carrier Air India has further extended the date of its tender till October 31. This has come after senior officials of the airline reached out bankers last week, who needed more clarity on the company’s stake sale and revival package plans. According to a senior Air India official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, bankers were also concerned about the development in the power sector, where the Allahabad High Court refused to give any relief to power plants from the Reserve Bank of India’s new framework, issued on February 12 this year, for resolving bad loans.

“We met many bankers. The banks’ exposure to Air India is high and they also wanted to know details about the disinvestment plan and the revival package, due to which there was a level of uncertainty. There were questions about the February 12 circular as well in context of the power sector but Air India is clear,” the official said.

In September, Air India had issued a request for proposal seeking bids from banks to raise Rs 500 crore as short-term loan, exhausting its government guarantee of Rs 2,000 crore. The remaining Rs 1,500 crore government-backed loan was taken by the airline in August from Bank of Baroda to regularise its accounts in order to prevent them from turning into NPA as per the RBI’s February 12 guidelines. The fresh Rs 500 crore, which the airline expects to raise this month, will be utilised in meeting the immediate working capital requirements as well as repaying part of the interest on government guaranteed non-convertible debentures of Rs 7,400 crore.

Two bankers with large public sector lenders confirmed the apprehensions of bidding for the Air India tender. “Banks may not have participated in it (Air India loan tender) because of the risks associated with the airline as well as the their own problems that the public sector banks are facing. We have looked at participating in the tender but we are awaiting government clarity on the financial aid that the airline requires,” one of the senior banker aware of the matter told The Indian Express.

The airline, which is in a debt of nearly Rs 55,000 crore has said in the revised tender document that if it receives three bids, it may close the tender process with a two-day notice. “The tenure of the loan will be for one year (renewable) from the date of availing the short-term loan. The amount of Rs 500 crore will be drawn during October 2018 in one or more tranches,” the document said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App