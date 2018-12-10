Nissan’s new Kerala hub to hire 550 tech professionals

Nissan Motor Corp is set to open its first global digital hub for driver-less cars at the Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. The company targets to have a headcount of about 550 technology professionals at the proposed R&D facility by March 2019.

The hub is intended for innovation in automated and electronic vehicles. It will be shared by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, a Franco-Japanese strategic partnership.

“Hiring is on for the cream of innovation talent, as this is not a global offshore centre, but a global team,” said Tony Thomas, corporate vice-president and CIO, Nissan Motor Corp.

“Already 350-plus professionals representing a wide range of domains – software development, UI/UX, big data, analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) – have been signed up. The 25,000-sq ft new facility can accommodate another 200-plus people ,” he said on Sunday.—FE