Nissan to raise output at Chennai plant

Buoyed by the overwhelming response to its newly launched compact SUV Magnite in India, Japanese car major Nissan Motor on Monday said it will introduce third shift at its Chennai plant and hire 1,000-plus workforce at the plant to reduce waiting period to two to three months.

The company in a bid to shorten the delivery period to two to three months, is planning to enhance the production capacity. In addition, Nissan is going to employ more staff at the dealerships to attend the customer requests. The company announced that Magnite will continue to be available across all Nissan India dealerships and on its website at the special introductory prices on most of the variants till further notice. FE