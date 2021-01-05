scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Nissan to raise output at Chennai plant

The company in a bid to shorten the delivery period to two to three months, is planning to enhance the production capacity. In addition, Nissan is going to employ more staff at the dealerships to attend the customer requests.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Chennai | January 5, 2021 2:13:29 am
Nissan Motor, Nissan production, Nissan Chennai plant production, SUV Magnite sale, economy news, indan express newsThe company announced that Magnite will continue to be available across all Nissan India dealerships and on its website at the special introductory prices on most of the variants till further notice. (Photographer: Junko Kimura/Bloomberg)

Buoyed by the overwhelming response to its newly launched compact SUV Magnite in India, Japanese car major Nissan Motor on Monday said it will introduce third shift at its Chennai plant and hire 1,000-plus workforce at the plant to reduce waiting period to two to three months.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The company in a bid to shorten the delivery period to two to three months, is planning to enhance the production capacity. In addition, Nissan is going to employ more staff at the dealerships to attend the customer requests. The company announced that Magnite will continue to be available across all Nissan India dealerships and on its website at the special introductory prices on most of the variants till further notice. FE

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement