scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Nissan looking to drive in global products into Indian market

The company, which currently sells models like Magnite and Kicks in the country, is looking to drive in models like X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai into the country.

New Delhi: Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd MD Rakesh Srivastava with Nissan India Operation President Frank Torres at the unveiling of the company's 'X-Trail', 'Qashqai' and 'Juke' SUVs, at Aerocity in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Japanese automaker Nissan is looking to drive in its global sports utility vehicles, including X-Trail into the Indian market, as it looks to strengthen its presence in the country, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The company, which currently sells models like Magnite and Kicks in the country, is looking to drive in models like X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai into the country.

On Tuesday, the automaker announced that it is studying the feasibility of X-Trail and Qashqai for the Indian market.

Testing has already begun for the X-Trail and Qashqai in the Indian road conditions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup

Focusing specifically on their adaptability to Indian roads and differing terrains, the tests will assess each vehicle’s ability to meet customers’ needs.

Once testing is complete, the X-Trail will be introduced for sale first, followed by other models, the automaker said.

“The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need,” Nissan India President Frank Torres said here.

Advertisement

Following the success of the Magnite in India, the company plans to strengthen focus and leverage its expertise on SUVs, he added.

Nissan has been present in India for nearly two decades now but has so far remained a niche player with low single digit market share in the 30 lakh annual domestic passenger vehicle segment.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 05:22:14 pm
Next Story

Redragon launches Adiemus GS560 RGB, Anvil GS520 and Waltz GS510 RGB gaming speakers

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement