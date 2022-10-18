Nissan looking to drive in global products into Indian market

Japanese automaker Nissan is looking to drive in its global sports utility vehicles, including X-Trail into the Indian market, as it looks to strengthen its presence in the country, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The company, which currently sells models like Magnite and Kicks in the country, is looking to drive in models like X-Trail, Juke and Qashqai into the country.

On Tuesday, the automaker announced that it is studying the feasibility of X-Trail and Qashqai for the Indian market.

Testing has already begun for the X-Trail and Qashqai in the Indian road conditions.

Focusing specifically on their adaptability to Indian roads and differing terrains, the tests will assess each vehicle’s ability to meet customers’ needs.

Once testing is complete, the X-Trail will be introduced for sale first, followed by other models, the automaker said.

“The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need,” Nissan India President Frank Torres said here.

Following the success of the Magnite in India, the company plans to strengthen focus and leverage its expertise on SUVs, he added.

Nissan has been present in India for nearly two decades now but has so far remained a niche player with low single digit market share in the 30 lakh annual domestic passenger vehicle segment.