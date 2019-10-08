Nippon takes over RCap AMC, renames it Nippon India MF

Reliance Mutual Fund has been renamed Nippon India MF, after Japan’s largest life insurance company Nippon Life Insurance acquired a 75 per cent stake in the company. Nippon Life Insurance has invested around Rs 8,000 crore in the Indian fund house since 2012.

Hiroshi Shimizu, president, Nippon Life Insurance Company, said: “We had initially invested in Indian life insurance business in 2011 and Indian asset management business in 2012. We had entered India at right time in both asset management and life insurance businesses with long-term vision and the completion of this transaction echoes our commitment for India. Indian Asset Management space is quite attractive and has a long-term growth potential which is in line with our goals. We believe that the core management team and the entire team at Nippon India Mutual Fund will be key driver in the growth story.”

Nippon Life Insurance will hold a 75 per cent stake in the company while 20 per cent is with public and around 4.28 per cent with Reliance Capital. Shares of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management on Monday ended the day at Rs 277.35 gaining Rs 6.25, or 2.31 per cent, on BSE.

The data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) show that, average assets under management (AAUM) of Nippon India Mutual Fund stood at around Rs 2.02 lakh crore for the July-September quarter. —FE