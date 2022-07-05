New tyre standards to help customers make informed buying decisions: Apollo Tyres

The government notification mandating new tyres for passenger cars, trucks and buses to meet defined standards for rolling resistance, wet grip and rolling sound emissions with effect from October would help customers to make informed buying decisions, Apollo Tyres said on Monday.

Rolling resistance of a tyre has an impact on vehicle’s fuel efficiency, wet grip capability influences braking performance of tyres under wet conditions and boost vehicular safety, while the rolling sound emission relates to the sound emitted from the contact between tyres in motion and the road surface.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued the notification last week.

“We wholeheartedly welcome the MoRTH notification on tyres, which will be of benefit to users. Customers would be able to make informed purchase decisions with respect to key performance parameters while buying new tyres,” Satish Sharma, President – Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) – Apollo Tyres, said.

These standards will also set in motion the direction towards products that are more sustainable and safer, he added.

“And once things settle down, informed customers would better understand the price-value equation of the products they are buying, basis the standards,” Sharma stated.

The testing infrastructure in the country, which is required to implement these standards, have also caught up significantly, though there are some capacity gaps, he said.

“The government’s regulations are nudging the entire automotive industry to come at par with the developed markets, thereby enhancing the export appeal and potential of Indian products,” he added.

As per the MoRTH notification, all existing tyre designs will have to comply with wet grip and rolling resistance standards from next April and less rolling noise standard from next June.

According to the statement, the tyres shall meet the wet grip requirements and stage 2 limits of rolling resistance and rolling sound emissions as specified in the AIS (Automotive Industry Standard).

With this regulation, India will be aligned with UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe) regulations, it added.