Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

New tractor emission standard to impact 7-8% of domestic volume: ICRA

A big proportion of the overall industry, less than 50 horse power (HP), constituting around 92 per cent of sales in FY22 would continue to be governed by Bharat Stage TREM IIIA norms, ICRA said in a statement.

Mahindra & Mahindra tractorsA worker cleans a Mahindra tractor outside its showroom on the outskirts of Jammu November 28, 2013. (REUTERS)

The new emission standard, Bharat Stage TREM IV, for tractors of engine power of over 50 horse power set to kick in from January 2023, will impact around 7-8 per cent of the domestic volume and manufacturers are expected to gradually pass the cost increases to customers, according to ratings agency ICRA.

The implementation of the revised emission norms for the over 50-HP segment were initially slated to be implemented from October 2020, but was deferred multiple times with the government taking cognisance of industry representations amid the disruptions brought about by the pandemic.

“India remains a medium-to-high HP tractor market, with around 80 per cent of the sales coming from the 30-50 HP categories.

“The revised emission norms applicable from January 2023 would apply only to more than 50 HP tractors, impacting around 7-8 per cent of the overall industry volumes,” ICRA Vice President, Corporate Ratings Rohan Kanwar Gupta said.

The technological know-how to meet the revised norms has been readily available with the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as the export models are already meeting the evolved emission norms, he added.

“The pass-through of the hike to customers is, however, expected to be only gradual for the price-sensitive farming community,” Gupta said.

ICRA said the transition to new emission norms will lead to a rejig in tractor horse power-wise mix.

“OEMs are in the process of realigning their product portfolio, with tractors offering higher torque at lower HP being added to the portfolio. The same would lead to a shift in HP-wise mix with the 41-50 HP segment gaining at the expense of the over 50 HP segment,” Gupta said.

In India, the emission standards for tractors and construction equipment are regulated separately from the broader automobile industry, which has already moved to BS-VI norms from April 2020.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 13:16 IST
Day after scuffle between two Sena factions, BMC seals party offices in headquarters

