Never slowed, walked away from investing in India: Gautam Adani

July 26, 2022 11:18:56 am
Richest Indian Gautam Adani on Tuesday said his ports-to-energy conglomerate has never slowed or walked away from making investments in India as the group’s growth is aligned with the country’s growth story.
Speaking at the group’s annual shareholders meeting, he said the group is investing USD 70 billion in a new energy business that will turn India from net importer of oil, to an exporter of green hydrogen.
“We have never slowed or walked away from investments in India,” he said, adding the group believes its success is based on its alignment with India’s growth story.
Adani said the group is now the largest airport operator in the country and has forayed into cement business with the acquisition of Holcim.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
'We had all odds against us... were not prepared': Major SharmaPremium
How does level of competition at CWG weigh up against Asian Games?
Look for ‘ectomorph’ body type, zig-zag riding: tips for identifying snatchersPremium
National Award for sync sound to a dubbed film confounds makers
Latest News
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid-19 shots
R Madhavan’s Rocketry The Nambi Effect is now streaming on this OTT platform
Brace for a busy August as OnePlus, Motorola and Samsung set to launch new smartphones
India’s biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
Noida Authority CEO inspects developmental, sanitation projects
Why advances in running-shoe technology is hurting credibility of record-breaking times
Deepesh Bhan prayer meet: TV industry bids tearful adieu to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor
On hunger strike in Tihar jail, Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik put on IV fluid
Sonnalli Seygall busts common myths about women’s fitness
In letter to Kovind, PM Modi hails former president as champion of social transformation
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit card released for Paper 2: Here’s how to download
Ranveer Singh defines ‘brand India’; says ‘Our youth is pulsating with restless energy’