Netflix CEO in India, takes up IT rules with Thakur

Netflix Chairman and CEO Reed Hastings, who is currently visiting India, met with Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and other senior government officials on Tuesday. According to government sources, the newly implemented Information Technology Rules were among the subjects that came up for discussion.

“Good discussion with Mr Reed Hastings (Co-Founder & CEO Netflix). Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas – in multiple languages. I presented the Bhagwat Gita to Mr Hastings,” Thakur posted on Instagram.

The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, for the first time have taken digital media and over the top platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime under its ambit. These rules have laid out a three-tier regulatory mechanism with an inter-ministerial committee comprising Central government secretaries at the top. In the first tier, the platforms are required to appoint an internal compliance officer that would decide on a complaint against content published by the platform. The second tier calls for associations set up by such platforms to form an oversight body. A complainant dissatisfied with the first tier ruling may approach such a body.

Hastings’ visit to India has come just months after Netflix announced that its first “fully owned, live-action, full-service post-production facility” in the world will be opened in Mumbai by next year. “To be fully operational by June 2022, the facility will have 40 offline editing rooms designed as a flexible, collaborative and inspiring environment for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers to create their best work,” Netflix had said.

The online video streaming company based in Los Gatos, California, has invested Rs 3,000 crore in Indian programming over 2019 and 2020, and this March it announced a slate of 41 new titles. “We launched NetFX last year, a platform that enables multiple Indian artists to work on VFX (visual effects) for titles globally. We are investing in the latest technologies and skill development through multiple certifications and training workshops in post-production, script writing and other aspects of creative production,” it noted.