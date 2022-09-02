Need I-T nod for share transfer, says NDTV; Adani rejects claim

New Delhi Television (NDTV) on Thursday stated that a transfer of its shares would require the Income Tax (I-T) Department’s approval, which the Adani Group said was a claim “without merit or basis in law or fact” and an attempt to “inordinately delay” the deal.

NDTV, in a regulatory filing, said the Department had “provisionally” attached shares held by RRPR Holding (RRPRH), a promoter group firm, in 2017 and also barred founder-promoters Radhika and Prannoy Roy from selling stake following a dispute in reassessment of taxes. In a 2018 notification, the department reiterated that attachment would remain in place until completion of reassessment proceedings, NDTV, said, quoting a letter it received from RRPRH.

As per the loan agreement RRPRH signed with Vishvapradhan Commercial Private (VCPL) in 2009, the I-T had estimated a capital gains tax of Rs 175 crore “arising on the sale of controlling interest in NDTV to VCPL”.

The department has to clarify if the provisional attachment on RRPRH’s shares held in NDTV was valid. Further, RRPRH intimated that the promoters (Roys) as individuals would also require independent approvals to deal with any assets, including indirect shareholding in NDTV.

Adani Group refuted the promoters’ statement, saying “The I-T orders only apply to the shares of NDTV held by RRPRH and in no manner restricts it from completing the formalities in relation to allotment of shares to VCPL on exercise of the warrants.” FE