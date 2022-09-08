NCLT to ZEEL: Convene shareholder meet on October 14

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) to convene a shareholders’ meeting to seek approvals for its proposed merger with rival Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). The tribunal, in its order pronounced on August 24, had directed ZEEL to hold the meeting on October 14, at 4 pm through videoconferencing and other audio-visual means.

NCLT also named a chairperson and scrutiniser for the meeting, as per a regulatory update by ZEEL, which added that the order was received on Wednesday.

According to earlier reports, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has raised concerns over the merger, which would create a $10-billion TV enterprise and its “unparalleled bargaining power” would potentially hurt competition. FE