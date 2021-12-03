scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 03, 2021
MUST READ

RCap referred to NCLT, Reliance Power defaults

🔴 Reliance Power has defaulted on interest payment to IDBI Bank and DBS Bank. It owes IDBI Bank Rs 42 crore in principal and Rs 0.44 crore worth of interest, according to its exchange filing.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 3, 2021 5:05:08 am
Reliance Power, Reliance Capital Ltd, Reserve Bank of India RBI, National Company Law Tribunal, NCLT, Anil Ambani, Anil Ambani firm, IDBI Bank and DBS Bank, Business, Indian expressAnil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group. (Reuters/File)

Even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday referred Reliance Capital Ltd to the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), another Anil Ambani group firm, Reliance Power, said it defaulted on interest payment to 2 banks.

“The Reserve Bank has today (2 December) filed an application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) against Reliance Capital,” the RBI said in a statement.

Reliance Power has defaulted on interest payment to IDBI Bank and DBS Bank. It owes IDBI Bank Rs 42 crore in principal and Rs 0.44 crore worth of interest, according to its exchange filing. It owes DBS Bank India Rs 113 crore and interest worth Rs 1.17 crore.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 02: Latest News

Advertisement