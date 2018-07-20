NCLT okays JSW-Aion bid to acquire Monnet Ispat

The resolution plan, which comes with a 77.69 per cent haircut for lenders, was accepted by the Mumbai bench of NCLT exactly a year after the steelmaker was admitted for insolvency proceedings. (Representational Image) The resolution plan, which comes with a 77.69 per cent haircut for lenders, was accepted by the Mumbai bench of NCLT exactly a year after the steelmaker was admitted for insolvency proceedings. (Representational Image)

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the sole resolution plan for the bankrupt Monnet Ispat and Energy submitted by the JSW Steel-Aion Investments combine with certain modifications.

The resolution plan, which comes with a 77.69 per cent haircut for lenders, was accepted by the Mumbai bench of NCLT exactly a year after the steelmaker was admitted for insolvency proceedings. Monnet Ispat is the third company from the Reserve Bank of India’s first list of corporate debtors to have been resolved under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) after Bhushan Steel and Electrosteel Steels.

The financial creditors of Monnet Ispat have claimed dues of Rs 11,573 crore as on April 7, 2018, while the NCLT has admitted claims of around Rs 11,014 crore. As per the resolution plan, the lenders are likely to receive Rs 2,457 crore, which translates into a haircut of about 77.69 per cent for the lenders. Apart from SBI which is the lead bank, some of the other lenders to the company include Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.

In addition to the upfront payment of Rs 2,457 crore to the lenders, the resolution plan is believed to provide for another Rs 219 crore through optionally convertible preferential shares and an additional Rs 212 crore through fresh equity of 12.5 per cent.

The NCLT bench ruled that “mines will not be included in the resolution plan”. Earlier too, the bench had questioned the inclusion of the Gare Palma coal mine in Chhattisgarh as an asset of the company in the resolution plan. The government has cancelled the company’s licence for the Gare Palma mine last December. Earlier this year, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT had dismissed a petition by Monnet Ispat’s resolution professional against the Ministry of Coal for issuing a termination notice of the Gare Palma mine.

The bench also asked the legal counsel of the resolution applicant to file an undertaking stating that no shareholder of the company will cease to be a shareholder on account of the consolidation provision in the resolution plan, before it accepted the resolution plan.

In the previous hearings, the bench had asked for clarity on the method followed for arriving at the liquidation value as well as on payment of dues to unsecured financial creditors who have dissented. It had also questioned if enough has been done to recover the loans advanced by Monnet Ispat to its subsidiaries, associates, and other companies including Monnet Power and Monnet Global. According to details shared at the tribunal, total loans given by Monnet Ispat to subsidiaries, associates and other companies stand at Rs 935 crore.

The liquidation value of the company is likely to have been pegged at Rs 2,365 crore, while the total admitted dues of the operational creditors stands at Rs 440 crore. The committee of creditors (CoC) of Monnet Ispat approved the resolution plan by a 98.97 per cent vote in April.

The insolvency resolution process for Monnet Ispat began on July 18, 2017 under the provision of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). Sumit Binani was appointed as the resolution professional (RP). Monnet Ispat owns an integrated steel plant of 1.5 million metric tonne per annum along with associated facilities including sponge iron plant, pellet plant, sinter plant and a captive power plant in Chhattisgarh. It also owns coal beneficiation facilities in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The company was one of the top 12 accounts to be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal last year. For FY2017, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,129 crore on net sales of Rs 1,238 crore, according to data from Bloomberg. The total debt of the company stood at Rs 12,262 crore.

JSW Steel is one of India’s leading steel makers with a total capacity of 18 million tons per annum. It has plants in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. JSW Steel has also joined hands with Numetal to bid for Essar Steel.

NCLT okays JK Paper’s plan for Sirpur Paper Mills



Hyderabad: The Hyderabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal has approved the resolution plan submitted by JK Paper for reviving Sirpur Paper Mills. As per the plan, the revival covers a total outlay of Rs 782 crore, including settlement of dues of about Rs 371 crore against a claim of Rs 673 crore, and investment of about Rs 400 crore towards revival and capacity augmentation. The five-member committee of creditors having Rs 533.38 crore of outstanding dues had approved the resolution plan. —FE

