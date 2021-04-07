scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Latest news

Oyo denies seeking bankruptcy after $22,000 claim

Oyo Hotels founder Ritesh Agarwal tweeted Wednesday his company had initially disputed an unidentified supplier’s claim for 16 lakh rupees or about $22,000, but eventually paid “under protest.”

By: Bloomberg |
Updated: April 7, 2021 5:11:57 pm
oyo, oyo news, oyo bankruptcy, oyo insolvency proceedingsThe creditors of OYO Hotels and Homes Pvt Ltd are called upon to submit their claims with proofs on or before April 15, 2021, to the interim resolution professional, the announcement said. (Image: Facebook/OYO)

Oyo Hotels founder Ritesh Agarwal took to Twitter to reject reports the lodging and vacation home rental startup has filed for bankruptcy after a supplier’s $22,000 claim.

The entrepreneur tweeted Wednesday his company had initially disputed an unidentified supplier’s claim for 16 lakh rupees or about $22,000, but eventually paid “under protest.” Agarwal, also Oyo’s chief executive officer, was responding to a document widely circulated on social media he said appeared to show his startup had sought bankruptcy protection, which he called “absolutely untrue.”

Oyo has declined to comment further on a legal matter, according to a statement he retweeted.

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Oyo, one of the larger startups in SoftBank Group Corp.’s portfolio, was struggling to restructure and whittle down loss-making operations even before the pandemic obliterated travel. Its breakneck expansion, encouraged and financed by SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, led to operational missteps and soured partnerships. The company ended up laying off or furloughing thousands of employees. It reached a valuation of $10 billion before global lockdowns in the wake of Covid-19.

In December, Agarwal was said to have told employees the Indian startup was making progress toward recovering from the coronavirus fallout and had about $1 billion to fund operations until an initial public offering. Agarwal tweeted on Wednesday that the startup’s business was recovering steadily and its largest markets were profitable.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement
x