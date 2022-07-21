NCLT initiates action against FRL

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday ordered insolvency resolution proceedings against Future Retail Ltd (FRL) and rejected objection raised by Amazon, which is involved in a legal tussle with the Kishore Biyani-led company.

The Mumbai Bench of NCLT also appointed Vijaykumar Iyer as the interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for FRL. “NCLT has pronounced its order today, allowing the admission of the said petition of Bank of India on alleged amount of default of Rs 1441.62 crore,” FRL said in an exchange filing. The NCLT also dismissed the intervention application filed by Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, under Section 65 of the Code, it added.

On May 12, Amazon filed an intervention application under Section 65 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that deals with provisions relating to penalty for fraudulent or malicious initiation of proceedings. Future Group’s proposed deal with Reliance Industries (RIL) that involved FRL also was opposed by Amazon. However, the deal was later called off.

The total exposure of lenders to the Future Group is pegged at Rs 27,000 crore. As of September 2021, FRL’s gross debt stood at Rs 13,346.78 crore, while three of the group’s other listed entities had a combined gross debt of Rs 5,863 crore. RIL’s plan to take over 19 entities of the Future Group failed to get secured creditors’ approval.

Explained To protect FRL’s assets A consortium of lenders, led by Bank of India, had sought insolvency proceedings against Future Retail and had moved the NCLT with the aim of protecting the assets of the debt-ridden company.

Regulatory norms state that lenders to a company must make additional provisions of 20 per cent if a resolution plan for a stressed asset is not found within 180 days of the end of the review period for the asset.

In April, Bank of India (BoI) filed the petition before the tribunal after FRL defaulted paying Rs 3,495 crore under the one-time restructuring scheme. Amazon had opposed BoI’s petition alleging that the lender had colluded with FRL and that any bankruptcy proceedings at this stage would compromise the e-commerce company’s rights.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Big Bazaar is the flagship chain of Future Retail.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL, had in August 2020 agreed to take over the retail and logistics business of the Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore, but the deal couldn’t be closed as Future’s warring partner Amazon went to court citing violation of some contracts.