scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

NCLT initiates action against FRL

Future Group’s proposed deal with Reliance Industries (RIL) that involved FRL also was opposed by Amazon. However, the deal was later called off.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
July 21, 2022 2:43:35 am
National Company Law Tribunal, kishore biyani, Kishore Biyani Future Group, interim Resolution Professional (IRP), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsThe Mumbai Bench of NCLT also appointed Vijaykumar Iyer as the interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for FRL. “NCLT has pronounced its order today, allowing the admission of the said petition of Bank of India on alleged amount of default of Rs 1441.62 crore,” FRL said in an exchange filing. The NCLT also dismissed the intervention application filed by Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, under Section 65 of the Code, it added.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday ordered insolvency resolution proceedings against Future Retail Ltd (FRL) and rejected objection raised by Amazon, which is involved in a legal tussle with the Kishore Biyani-led company.

The Mumbai Bench of NCLT also appointed Vijaykumar Iyer as the interim Resolution Professional (IRP) for FRL. “NCLT has pronounced its order today, allowing the admission of the said petition of Bank of India on alleged amount of default of Rs 1441.62 crore,” FRL said in an exchange filing. The NCLT also dismissed the intervention application filed by Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, under Section 65 of the Code, it added.

On May 12, Amazon filed an intervention application under Section 65 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that deals with provisions relating to penalty for fraudulent or malicious initiation of proceedings. Future Group’s proposed deal with Reliance Industries (RIL) that involved FRL also was opposed by Amazon. However, the deal was later called off.

The total exposure of lenders to the Future Group is pegged at Rs 27,000 crore. As of September 2021, FRL’s gross debt stood at Rs 13,346.78 crore, while three of the group’s other listed entities had a combined gross debt of Rs 5,863 crore. RIL’s plan to take over 19 entities of the Future Group failed to get secured creditors’ approval.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...
Explained

To protect FRL’s assets

A consortium of lenders, led by Bank of India, had sought insolvency proceedings against Future Retail and had moved the NCLT with the aim of protecting the assets of the debt-ridden company.

Regulatory norms state that lenders to a company must make additional provisions of 20 per cent if a resolution plan for a stressed asset is not found within 180 days of the end of the review period for the asset.

In April, Bank of India (BoI) filed the petition before the tribunal after FRL defaulted paying Rs 3,495 crore under the one-time restructuring scheme. Amazon had opposed BoI’s petition alleging that the lender had colluded with FRL and that any bankruptcy proceedings at this stage would compromise the e-commerce company’s rights.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Big Bazaar is the flagship chain of Future Retail.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of the oil-to-telecom conglomerate RIL, had in August 2020 agreed to take over the retail and logistics business of the Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore, but the deal couldn’t be closed as Future’s warring partner Amazon went to court citing violation of some contracts.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement