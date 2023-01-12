scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

NCLT approves PVR-INOX merger

The Mumbai bench of NCLT has cleared the scheme of amalgamation between INOX Leisure (transferor) and PVR (transferee company), PVR said in a regulatory filing.

In October 2022, PVR received the nod from its shareholders for the merger with rival INOX Leisure.(Express)
Listen to this article
NCLT approves PVR-INOX merger
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the amalgamation of the country’s top two multiplex chains — PVR Limited and INOX Leisure.

The Mumbai bench of NCLT has cleared the scheme of amalgamation between INOX Leisure (transferor) and PVR (transferee company), PVR said in a regulatory filing.

“NCLT, Mumbai Bench, has allowed the proposed scheme today i.e. 12th January 2023,” it said.

According to the filing, a copy of the detailed order is awaited and the same shall be disclosed as and when received by the company.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary

In October 2022, PVR received the nod from its shareholders for the merger with rival INOX Leisure.

Leading bourses NSE and BSE granted their approvals for the merger in June 2022.

In March last year, PVR and INOX Leisure announced the merger.

Advertisement

“We believe, the PVR-INOX (INOL) merger, if it materialises in the near term, may trigger multiple synergies immediately, in the form of advertising revenues and convenience fee for the merged entity, which should directly improve overall profitability,” Elara Capital said in a report.

Other synergies such as reduced rental costs and corporate overheads may also ensue in the medium to long term, it added.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 22:13 IST
Next Story

Union Health Ministry to extend MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30, says official sources

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close