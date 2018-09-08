NCLAT rules Numetal bid valid, asks ArcelorMittal to clear dues

On Friday, ArcelorMittal challenged the disqualification, saying it had exited from Uttam Galva, a defaulter company, before submitting a bid for Essar Steel on February 12. On Friday, ArcelorMittal challenged the disqualification, saying it had exited from Uttam Galva, a defaulter company, before submitting a bid for Essar Steel on February 12.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday ruled that Russia’s VTB Capital-led Numetal ‘s second bid for acquiring Essar Steel is eligible but the same by ArcelorMittal India will qualify only if it clears, within three days, the Rs 7,000 crore dues of firms it was previously associated with. The Tribunal ordered the committee of creditors of Essar Steel to get the highest value including by negotiating with eligible bidders expeditiously.

“As we hold that ArcelorMittal (AM) India Ltd is also entitled to the benefit of second proviso to sub-section (4) of Section 30, we give one opportunity to the ‘Resolution Applicant’- ‘AM India Ltd.’ to make payment of all overdue amount with interest thereon and charges relating to Non-Performing Accounts of both the ‘Uttam Galva’ and the ‘KSS Petron’ in their respective accounts within three days i.e. by 11th September, 2018,” the NCLAT said in its order.

“If such amount is deposited in the accounts of both Non-Performing Accounts of Uttam Galva and KSS Petron within time aforesaid and is informed, the ‘Committee of Creditors’ will consider the ‘Resolution Plan’ submitted by ‘AM India Ltd’ along with other ‘Resolution Plans’, including the ‘Resolution Plan’ submitted by the ‘Numetal Ltd.’ on 29th March, 2018, and if so necessary, may negotiate with the ‘Resolution Applicant(s),” the NCLAT bench comprising Chairperson Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya and Member (Judicial) Justice Bansi Lal Bhat, said in its order.

Numetal and ArcelorMittal had in February submitted separate bids to takeover Essar Steel, which lenders were auctioning to recover their Rs 49,000 crore defaulted loans. CoC disqualified both bids saying their promoters were tied to companies which were bank loan defaulters and so ineligible under Section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. JSW Steel joined Numetal to put in a second bid of Rs 37,000 crore while Vedanta entered the fray as a third bidder. ArcelorMittal too put in a bid.

The NCLAT bench that the first round bids were not eligible but Numetal ‘s second bid submitted on March 29 after restructuring the shareholding was eligible. Both Numetal and Essar Steel had challenged disqualification of the first round of bids in the Ahmedabad-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which did not give any relief to the bidders but has asked the CoC to take another look at the bids before disqualifying them.

The NCLT order was challenged by both the bidders in NCLAT. After the NCLT order, ArcelorMittal had offered to repay any outstanding loans owed by Uttam Galva Steels Ltd, where it held promoter stake, and KSS Petron. The steelmaker had placed Rs 7,000 crore in an escrow account, with the condition that lenders disqualify Numetal ‘s bid.

On its part, Numetal offered to take out Rewant Ruia, related to the Essar Steel’s promoter Ruia family, from the company’s shareholding. The NCLAT held that Numetal was not related to promoters of Essar Steel and so was eligible for submitting a resolution plan for the company.

