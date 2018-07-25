NCLAT questions Tata on eligibility in Bhushan Steel case

Bhushan Steel owes Rs 56,080 crore to its financial creditors and Rs 1,332 crore to operational creditors. (Photo: Reuters/File) Bhushan Steel owes Rs 56,080 crore to its financial creditors and Rs 1,332 crore to operational creditors. (Photo: Reuters/File)

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday asked Tata Steel to furnish reasons as to why it would not be ineligible under 29 (A) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to take over Bhushan Steel and how it proposed to distribute the amount earmarked for the operational creditors under its resolution plan for the debt-ridden company.

The steel major has also been asked to submit reasons as to why it intended to terminate the power purchase agreement between Bhushan Steel and its subsidiary Bhushan Energy, another insolvent firm where Tata Steel is the lone bidder. The pact was slated to end in 2024.

While approving Tata Steel’s resolution plan to take over Bhushan Steel on May 15, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed questions raised on Tata Steel’s eligibility and Larsen and Toubro’s (L&T) upgrade plea. It also rejected a plea by Bhushan Energy to continue its power purchase agreement with Bhushan Steel.

Tata Steel, which has already deposited Rs 35,200 crore to the financial creditors of the debt-ridden firm, has also offered to pay Rs 1,200 crore to the operational creditors of Bhushan Steel.

However, had earlier said that it would pay Rs 1,200 crore to operational creditors over a period of 12 months, but did not mention the proportion in which the amount would be distributed to operational creditors. Bhushan Steel owes Rs 56,080 crore to its financial creditors and Rs 1,332 crore to operational creditors. The two-member NCLAT bench headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhyay has placed the matters for further hearing on July 26. Bhushan Steel promoter Neeraj Singal had moved the NCLAT, questioning Tata Steel’s eligibility to bid for the company under Section 29A of the IBC. —FE

