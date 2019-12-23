NCLAT gives nod to demerger of Reliance Jio, dismisses objections by I-T on ‘avoidance and evasion’

Reliance Jio had sought to hive off its tower and fibre assets into two firms, Jio Digital Fibre Private and Reliance Jio Infratel Private. Reliance Jio had sought to hive off its tower and fibre assets into two firms, Jio Digital Fibre Private and Reliance Jio Infratel Private.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has dismissed objections on avoidance and evasion of taxes raised by the Income Tax (I-T) department against a scheme of the demerger of Reliance Jio Infocomm. The Mukesh Ambani-led company had sought to hive off its tower and fibre assets into two different companies, namely, Jio Digital Fibre Private and Reliance Jio Infratel Private.

The I-T department had, however, opposed the scheme and alleged that by seeking to hive off these two units into separate entities and by cancelling the preference shares and instead of turning it into a loan, Jio was seeking to “avoid and evade taxes”.

The demerger would also bring down substantially the profit of Reliance Jio, which would, in turn, mean reduction in payment of dividend distribution tax and income tax by the company, the tax department had alleged.

“There are two consequences of such conversion of preference shares into loan. Firstly, the shareholders who are now creditors can seek payment of the loan irrespective of whether there are accumulated profits or not and secondly, the company would be liable to pay interest on the loans to its creditors, which it otherwise would not have had to do to its shareholder,” the I-T department had alleged.

Reliance Jio had, on April 2, said that it had transferred the control of its fibre and mobile tower units to two infrastructure investment trusts set up by Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd (RIIHL). Subsequently, Reliance Jio Infratel had allocated shares worth Rs 200 crore to Reliance Jio, while Jio Digital Fibre had allocated shares worth Rs 500 crore to the flagship company Jio, as on March 31, 2019, as per a regulatory filing.

The I-T department had in its submissions said that even if it assumed a rate of interest of 10 per cent, the total interest payable on the profits of Reliance Jio would be around Rs 780 crore per year, which would in turn result reduce the company’s tax by Rs.258.16 crore each year, thereby “clearly resulting into tax evasion”.

“Payment of interest on such huge amounts of loan would lead to reducing the total income of the company in an artificial manner which is not permissible in law,” the I-T department had alleged.

The NCLAT, however, dismissed the petitions with an observation that merely because a “scheme may result in reduction of tax liability, it does not furnish a basis for challenging the validity of the same”. Earlier this year, the Ahmedabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved the demerger plan or Reliance Jio. The I-T department had in March approached the NCLT and requested that the matter be taken up sometime in April as March was “very busy period” for the department.

The NCLT, however, refused the adjournment and had passed the order in absence of the tax department on March 20. In its submissions, Reliance Jio had told the NCLT, as well as the NCLAT, that it had no objections to “to being subjected to tax on the transactions under the scheme as per law and that the sanctioning of the scheme would not adversely impact the rights of the appellant (I-T department) in this regard”.

