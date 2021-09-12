NCLAT admits Dhoot petition against Twin Star takeover bid

September 12, 2021 1:28:59 am
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has admitted the petition filed by former Videocon group chairman and managing director Venugopal Dhoot challenging the earlier order of the insolvency court, NCLT, approving the Rs 2,962-crore takeover bid for its 13 group companies by Anil Agarwal’s Twin Star Technologies.
The appellate tribunal has issued notices to the resolution professional, lenders and Twin Star Technologies, directing them to file a reply by September 17.
“… We admit the appeal and the respondents are directed to file their reply by September 15, 2021 and, thereafter, the rejoinder, if any, be filed by September 17, 2021,” said the NCLAT.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-