Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail valued at $34 billion in share swap

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, attends the company’s annual general meeting in Mumbai. (Image source: Reuters) Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, attends the company’s annual general meeting in Mumbai. (Image source: Reuters)

A stock swap offer to help shareholders of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s unlisted retail business monetize their investment has valued the unit at $34 billion.

Share owners in Reliance Retail Ltd. can exchange four shares for one of its listed parent Reliance Industries Ltd., according to a so-called scheme of arrangement posted on the group’s website. With Reliance’s market capitalization at 9.8 trillion rupees ($137 billion), the share swap values the subsidiary at 2.4 trillion rupees, according to Bloomberg’s calculation.

Besides helping Reliance Retail employees monetize illiquid stock options, the share swap also gives the first indication of the unit’s valuation, which exceeds that of Tesco Plc, the U.K.’s biggest supermarket chain. Ambani, Asia’s richest man, is scouting for investors for the retail unit. He has promised to slash the group’s net debt to zero by March 2021 after an investment spree of $76 billion in the past five years, bulk of it on its massively disruptive telecom carrier.

Reference Value

“This may be a step toward creating a reference value, fixing a floor price for any future strategic investments in Reliance Retail,” said Rajiv Sharma, Mumbai-based analyst at SBICAP Securities Ltd. “The street is estimating the unit’s value at plus or minus 30% of that reference value.”

The derived valuation is almost 14% lower than analyst estimates, BloombergQuint reported Thursday. An email sent to Reliance Retail spokesman seeking comments on the valuation went unanswered.

“We will induct leading global partners in these businesses in the next few quarters, and move toward listing of both these companies within the next five years,” Ambani had told shareholders in August referring to the retail and telecom units.

For the year to March, Reliance’s organized retail revenue jumped 89% to 1.3 trillion rupees in the year. The earnings before interest and taxes jumped 169% to 55.5 billion rupees, according to a company statement which did not specify a net income for the business.

Reliance Retail, with 10,901 stores across the country, runs India’s largest chain of neighborhood supermarket stores and consumer electronics stores besides being the top wholesale supplier to nation’s army of small shopkeepers.

The valuation set by Reliance is double that of Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which runs India’s biggest supermarket chain. Tesco is valued at $32 billion.

