RIL now net-debt free after raising Rs 1.69 lakh crore in less than two months: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani announced on Friday that his company is now net-debt free after raising funds of Rs 1.69 lakh crore in less than two months.

“Today I am both delighted and humbled to announce that we have fulfilled our promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before our original schedule of 31st March 2021,” Ambani said in a statement to the stock exchanges.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, RIL said that it has raised over Rs 168,818 crore in just 58 days. Out of this, investments by global tech investors in Jio Platforms stands at Rs 115,693.95 crore, for a stake of 24.70 per cent. Apart from this, the company has also raised Rs 53,124.20 crore through the country’s biggest rights issue.

As of March 31, 2020, RIL’s net-debt stood at Rs 1.61 lakh crore.

“Over the past few weeks, we have been overwhelmed by the phenomenal interest of the global financial investor community in partnering with Jio. As our fundraising milestone from financial investors is achieved, we sincerely thank the marquee group of financial partners and warmly welcome them into Jio Platforms,” Ambani said in the company statement.

