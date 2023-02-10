scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

MSCI probes free-float, Adani sell-off resumes

Review outcome could put more stress on some group stocks

"MSCI has determined that the characteristics of certain investors have sufficient uncertainty that they should no longer be designated as free float," US-based MSCI said in a statement.
Listen to this article
MSCI probes free-float, Adani sell-off resumes
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Adani Group faced fresh concerns Thursday after financial index provider MSCI said it was reviewing the free float designation of some group company securities.

Also Read |What is Hindenburg Research, the company that has accused Adani Group of stock manipulation, fraud?

The announcement triggered a fresh fall Thursday in Adani company shares, which had been rebounding this week.

"MSCI has determined that the characteristics of certain investors have sufficient uncertainty that they should no longer be designated as free float," US-based MSCI said in a statement. Free float is defined as the proportion of outstanding shares considered available for purchase in public equity markets by international investors.

Even as the Sensex gained 142 points, or 0.23 per cent, to end at 60,806.22, Adani Enterprises plummeted by 10.72 per cent. Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission plunged by five per cent each, Ambuja Cement by 6.86 per cent and Adani Ports by 2.90 per cent.  Adani Wilmar, however, gained 5 per cent.

Analysts say a change in free float status could affect the weightings of MSCI index constituents, possibly triggering a shift of positions by funds as many investments globally are aligned to such indexes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
UPSC Key- February 9, 2023: Know about RBI hikes repo rate, Disable, Disa...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
When Jagdeep Dhankhar presides over a House
ChatGPT and Microsoft vs Google: AI is challenging traditional tech, not ...
ChatGPT and Microsoft vs Google: AI is challenging traditional tech, not ...
Also Read |Adani Enterprises Ltd: Everything you need to know about the Adani flagship

“Some investors follow MSCI index as a gauge,” said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities. “Depending on the outcome of the MSCI review, we could see more pressure on select Adani group stocks.”

“MSCI has determined that the characteristics of certain investors have sufficient uncertainty that they should no longer be designated as free float,” US-based MSCI said in a statement.

Also Read |RBI seeks details from banks on exposure to Adani firms

Free float is defined as the proportion of outstanding shares considered available for purchase in public equity markets by international investors.

Advertisement

Hindenburg Research founder Nathan Anderson tweeted: “We view this as validation of our findings.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-02-2023 at 01:25 IST
Next Story

Sugar production may fall short of target; mills clear 88 pc payment despite hurdles

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close