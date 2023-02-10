scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
MSCI cuts some Adani group companies’ free-float designations

Billionaire Gautam Adani has seen some $110 billion wiped off the value of seven firms in the group he founded after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation

MSCI said in a statement it has reduced the free floats of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and ACC. (Express File Photo)

Index provider MSCI said it has cut the free-float designations of four securities of Adani group, a move which analysts have warned could impact their index weightings.

MSCI said in a statement it has reduced the free floats of Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and ACC.

The remaining companies’ free floats will remain the same.

Also Read |LIC says will seek explanation from Adani on stock crisis

Adani did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The four companies for which the free float designation change was announced had a combined 0.4% weighting in the MSCI emerging markets index as of Jan. 30.

The changes come into effect on March 1.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has seen some $110 billion wiped off the value of seven firms in the group he founded after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. Adani has denied any wrongdoing.

Analysts had said a change in free float status could affect the weightings of MSCI index constituents, possibly triggering a shift by funds as many investments are aligned to such indexes.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 08:26 IST
