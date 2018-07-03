MRPL-HPCL merger among options: ONGC board gives in-principle approval to restructuring

While the board approved the same in its board meeting held on Friday, ONGC communicated the same to the stock exchanges. While the board approved the same in its board meeting held on Friday, ONGC communicated the same to the stock exchanges.

The board of directors of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has given in-principle approval for exploring options for restructuring of group companies including the merger of subsidiaries MRPL and HPCL. In the meantime, MRPL through a regulatory filing on Monday said that it will seek more time from Sebi to comply with the listing requirement.

While the board approved the same in its board meeting held on Friday, ONGC communicated the same to the stock exchanges. “The Board of Directors of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), at the 308th meeting held on 29.06.2018, accorded its in-principle approval for exploring options for restructuring of ONGC group companies,” said the company in a regulatory filing.

It further said that the restructuring proposal shall “safeguard the overall interest of the public shareholders of all ONGC group companies.” It also said that the proposal would be famed up taking into account — the government’s proposal to create a public sector ‘oil major’; create better value and synergy of ONGC group companies; and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited’s obligation to meet the minimum public shareholding requirement.

“The implementation of any such restructuring proposal shall be subject to the approval of the Government of India, the board of directors of the relevant companies and other stakeholders of such companies in terms of applicable laws,” ONGC said.

In his budget speech 2017-18, the Finance minister announced a proposal for creating public sector oil major which will be able to match the performance of international and domestic private sector oil and gas companies. In line with the same, ONGC acquired 51.11 per cent in the equity capital of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited from Gol in January 2018 after which HPCL became another listed subsidiary of ONGC, in addition to MRPL.

India’s largest oil and gas producer has several other subsidiaries including ONGC Petro additions Ltd, ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd and its overseas investment arm — ONGC Videsh Ltd.

While ONGC did not provide details of the proposed restructuring, PTI quoted company sources saying that an advisor would be appointed to suggest possible options. The source is further quoted as saying that the ONGC board will take a call on the options suggested by the advisor and that the company is looking at trimming down the structure by merging some of the subsidiaries. Sources said that while there is a case for merger of MRPL with HPCL for business synergies, it will also help avoid penalties from market regulator Sebi for not meeting public float requirement in case of the former. —WITH PTI

