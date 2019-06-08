Mother Dairy holding firm terms `1K crore fraud allegations ‘baseless’

Following a complaint of alleged fraud amounting to over Rs 1,000 crore at Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Private Ltd (MDFVPL) that was forwarded by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for “necessary action” and to the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) — the holding company of MDFVPL — has termed the allegations of fraud as “false and baseless” in a written response to the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

In May, The Indian Express reported that after having received a complaint from an individual Dharmendra Pratap Singh, the DEA directed the same to the MCA on April 29, 2019, “for necessary action under intimation to the department.” It had also forwarded the same to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

In his letter, the complainant alleged various instances of fraud including investment of Rs 190 crore of farmer dues in IL&FS at a time when the infrastructure major was already defaulting on its debt papers and alleged fraud in utilising contributions of more than Rs 450 crore from NDDB in illegally setting up over 15 subsidiaries and channelising Rs 100 crore into them and then making the companies disappear.

The letter also alleged fraud in utilising over Rs 500 crore funds of central government in setting up milk producer companies for dedicated supply of milk but continuing to purchase large volumes of milk from other private dairies.

In its response to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, NDDB said, “the investments in IL&FS were initiated in February 2016” under the previous chairman and MD and that these investments were made on temporary surplus cash available with the company.

Stating the allegations of fraud relating to investments in IL&FS were “false and baseless”, it pointed that “even the Central Government Employees Provident Fund Organisation and private PF Trusts (including GCMMF – AMUL) have made investments in IL&FS.” It made the case that, “shouldn’t these organisations be also investigated whether powers to be in these organisations have received kickbacks.” NDDB further stated that “no payment is due to farmers from MDFVPL.”

On the allegations of setting up over 15 subsidiaries, NDDB stated that in 2002-03, MDFVPL formed eight subsidiaries/step down subsidiaries for various objectives such as to take care of processing operations, marketing operations, broad base marketing operations, as well as to take care of sales operations of joint ventures. It added that after opposition from Dr Verghese Kurien, who was the former chairman of GCMMF, the then chairman of NDDB and GCMMF decided that NDDB would ask its subsidiary MDFVPL to discontinue this initiative.

“After discussions with state co-operative organisations and requisite approval of board and regulatory authorities, all the eight subsidiaries were amalgamated with MDFVPL … by 2006-07,” said NDDB in its response to the Ministry.

It further said that the subsidiaries were formed for “specific purposes and later amalgamated into the holding company, with proper approvals of board/regulatory authorities.” “The allegations of fraud without any credible evidence are mischievous, misleading and factually incorrect,” NDDB said in its response.

On the allegation of utilising central government funds in setting up milk producer companies for dedicated supply of milk but continuing to purchase large volumes of milk from other private dairies, NDDB responded that the producer companies are independent legal entities and an agreement is there between MDFVPL and producer companies and the price paid by MDFVPL is not below market price. It also said that the producer companies supplied about 21.25 lakh kg per day milk to MDFVPL in 2018-19, while MDFVPL’s own procurement was about 7.5 lakh kg per day.

Of the balance requirement, about 2.25 lakh kg per day was supplied by co-operatives and only additional quantity of 3 lakh kg per day required to meet consumer demand was sourced from private sources. “In view of above any allegation of fraud in this matter is false and malicious,” the NDDB response said.