MoS IT: Rules soon to put onus of cybercrime reporting on companies

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will soon come out with regulations, which will put onus on organisations to report any cybercrime that may have happened against them, including data leaks, said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

Speaking at the launch of IBM’s Security Command Centre for Asia Pacific, which has been set up in Bengaluru, Chandrasekhar said companies must report these crimes instead of being silent.

“You will soon hear in the next few days that new regulations going out there that put the onus on organisations to report these crimes and not just push it under the carpet. It is important that at any given point, government and government agencies have absolute clarity on the threat matrix that is around and is active in the cyber space in India,” he said.

In doing so, Chandrasekhar said, the government would ensure that cyberspace remained a safe, trusted and open space for all.

“We are investing heavily on capabilities. The internet must be safe, trusted and open, and intermediaries that operate on the internet must be accountable to the consumers,” he said.

Talking about the recent cyber threats that the country had faced, Chandrasekhar said that India faced a million cybersecurity incidents in the recent times, which were tracked and reported by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-IN) over the last year, which made the country the second most attacked as far as cybercrime was concerned.

“This makes it even more urgent for us to secure our cyberspace and achieve our objective of a trusted cyberspace. Over the years we have built up capacity,” he said.

On Wednesday, IBM India managing director Sandip Patel announced that the company was setting up its second Security Command Centre (SOC) globally, and the first of its kind for the Asia-Pacific region. The SOC will be for training companies and its employees for a correct cybersecurity response by simulating such attack environments.

“India, Australia and Japan emerged as most attacked geographies with ransomware as the dominant attack in India. We have a responsibility to respond and act now,” Patel said.