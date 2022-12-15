M&M to invest Rs 10,000 crore in Pune EV plant

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, has decided to invest Rs 10,000 crore under the Maharashtra Government’s industrial promotion scheme in its electric vehicles (EVs) plant in Pune.

The company, through its subsidiary, will make investments of Rs 10,000 crore over a period of 7-8 years for setting up the manufacturing facility, development and production of Mahindra’s upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs). Some of these vehicles were showcased in Oxfordshire, UK, on August 15, 2022.

Based on the state-of-the-art INGLO EV Platform, these include the e-SUVs under the iconic brand – XUV with the Twin Peak logo in copper and the all-new electric-only brand called ‘BE’.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We are delighted with this approval from the Maharashtra government for setting up our EV manufacturing plant in Pune, and investing in what has been our ‘home’ state for over 70 years.”

“The government’s focus on ‘ease-of-doing-business’ and progressive policies, together with Mahindra’s investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India’s EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment,” he said.

Electric models make up just one per cent of the total annual car sales of about 3 million. But the government wants to grow this to 30% by 2030.

The new plant will help Mahindra take on domestic rival Tata Motors which dominates India’s EV market with electric models of its Nexon SUV and Tigor hatchback. In August, Tata bought a former Ford Motor in Gujarat after the US automaker exited the domestic market. In the first half of FY2023 (April-September 2022), the company sold 15,518 units of all its electric vehicles combined, giving it an 85 percent market share.