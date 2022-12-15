scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

M&M to invest Rs 10,000 crore in Pune EV plant

Based on the state-of-the-art INGLO EV Platform, these include the e-SUVs under the iconic brand - XUV with the Twin Peak logo in copper and the all-new electric-only brand called ‘BE’.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Pune EV plant, electric vehicles, pune electric vehicles, Business news, Indian express, Current AffairsElectric models make up just one per cent of the total annual car sales of about 3 million. But the government wants to grow this to 30% by 2030.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, has decided to invest Rs 10,000 crore under the Maharashtra Government’s industrial promotion scheme in its electric vehicles (EVs) plant in Pune.

The company, through its subsidiary, will make investments of Rs 10,000 crore over a period of 7-8 years for setting up the manufacturing facility, development and production of Mahindra’s upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs). Some of these vehicles were showcased in Oxfordshire, UK, on August 15, 2022.

Based on the state-of-the-art INGLO EV Platform, these include the e-SUVs under the iconic brand – XUV with the Twin Peak logo in copper and the all-new electric-only brand called ‘BE’.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “We are delighted with this approval from the Maharashtra government for setting up our EV manufacturing plant in Pune, and investing in what has been our ‘home’ state for over 70 years.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...

“The government’s focus on ‘ease-of-doing-business’ and progressive policies, together with Mahindra’s investment, will act as a catalyst for Maharashtra to become India’s EV hub, attracting further Indian and Foreign Direct Investment,” he said.

Electric models make up just one per cent of the total annual car sales of about 3 million. But the government wants to grow this to 30% by 2030.

The new plant will help Mahindra take on domestic rival Tata Motors which dominates India’s EV market with electric models of its Nexon SUV and Tigor hatchback. In August, Tata bought a former Ford Motor in Gujarat after the US automaker exited the domestic market. In the first half of FY2023 (April-September 2022), the company sold 15,518 units of all its electric vehicles combined, giving it an 85 percent market share.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 12:11:00 am
Next Story

Nov WPI inflation hits 21-month low

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close