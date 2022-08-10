Microsoft onboards govt-backed Open Network of digital commerce

August 10, 2022 3:09:17 am
ONDC (OPEN Network of digital commerce), which is developing a first-of-its-kind open network for digital commerce, on Tuesday said US tech giant Microsoft has onboarded its platform. Microsoft intends to introduce social e-commerce — group buying experience — in the Indian market, it said.
Microsoft, among the three largest tech companies, is the first in its league to announce onboarding efforts with ONDC. This year, it plans to launch a shopping app for Indian consumers along with their social circle, harnessing the ONDC network to discover the best pricing among retailers and sellers.
ONDC was launched earlier this year by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), with an aim to create an inclusive e-commerce market and enable all kinds of sellers and buyers to leverage digitisation of commerce through its network.
Microsoft’s collaboration with ONDC is crucial as it widens the models available on the network, which is aimed at fostering equal opportunities for small, medium, and large buyers as well as sellers.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Why Mahagathbandhan 2022 is different from Grand Alliance 2015
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Agent from private detective firm held for ‘selling’ call records
Behind Tulika Maan’s CWG medal, a mother’s struggle: ‘Took loan, withdrew pension’
L-G lays foundation stone of Delhi’s first bamboo park
Uncovered drain leaves a family shattered as 8-yr-old is washed away
Booked for assaulting cop, man acquitted after 15 years
HC grants interim protection from arrest to man booked for ‘raping, cheating’ woman
Strike completes 4 days; UG students steer clear of fee hike protest at IIT
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, business soars for bulk manufacturers of flags
Pune Police silent on Pooja Chavan case; Shinde said in July ‘Rathod given clean chit’
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: During oath ceremony, some leaders feel ‘left out’, others ask about ‘round 2’