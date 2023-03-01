Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates meets RBI Governor

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates Tuesday met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and held discussions on wide ranging topics including financial inclusion and digital lending.

“Had an excellent meeting with @BillGates on financial inclusion, payment system, microfinance and digital lending, etc,” Das tweeted after the meeting, which was held at the RBI’s headquarters.

Gates’ non profit organisation Gates Foundation works in the areas such as health care, nutrition, sanitation, agricultural development, gender equality and digital financial inclusion in India.

“India gives me hope for the future. I’m excited to visit next week and see the work being done by innovators and entrepreneurs to tackle big challenges like climate change, health, and hunger,” Gates, the billionaire philanthropist, had written in a recent article.