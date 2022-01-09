Microsoft CEO Nadella joins Groww as investor, adviser

Fintech platform Groww on Saturday said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has joined the company as an investor and advisor.

“Groww gets one of the world’s best CEOs as an investor and advisor. Thrilled to have @satyanadella join us in our mission to make financial services accessible in India,” Groww co-founder and CEO Lalit Keshre said on his Twitter handle. However, he did not reveal the financial details of the investment.

In October last year, Groww had raised $251 million (around Rs 1,885 crore) in a funding round led by Iconiq Growth, which valued the mutual fund and stock investment platform at $1 billion.

The funding round also saw participation from investors including Alkeon, Lone Pine Capital and Steadfast.

The fintech unicorn’s existing investors Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, YC Continuity, Tiger Global and Propel Venture had also participated. In April 2021, the company had raised $83 million (around Rs 615 crore) in a funding round led by Tiger Global.

Groww enables users to invest in stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs, Gold etc. Started in 2017, it claims to have more than 15 million registered users.