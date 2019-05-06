MG Motor rolls out first SUV from Halol facility

MG Motor India Monday rolled out the first made in India Hector SUV car from it’s Gujarat facility at Halol, said the company. The SUV which is MG’s first car in the country went into commercial production after one million kilometres of testing in diverse road and climatic conditions across India, according to an official release.

The company will begin shipments of the SUV within the next few weeks.

“We are proud to be rolling out the first made in India, feature-rich internet car, the MG Hector, from our all-new assembly line in Gujarat,” said Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India.

The company has invested Rs 2200 crore in the manufacturing plant located in a zone that was vacated by General Motors.

The company has set up new assembly line, press shop, body shop, parts distribution centre, testing track and a training facility within a span of 18 months. The facility at Halol has a production capacity of 80000 units per annum.